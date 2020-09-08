MP: BJP leader from Gwalior joins Congress with supporters

BJP leader from Gwalior SatishSikarwar joined the Congress along with several of hissupporters in the presence of the party's Madhya Pradesh unitchief Kamal Nath on Tuesday

Expressing confidence about winning all 27 seats inthe bypolls that are yet to be scheduled, the former chiefminister said voters of these constituencies may not supportKamal Nath or the Congress but they will definitely supportthe truth

After inducting Sikarwar and his supporters in theparty, Nath said not only people, but even BJP workers wereunhappy with the ruling regime.