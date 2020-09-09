Left Menu
Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament for the far-right Progress Party, said Trump should be considered because of his work “for a peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel which opens up for possible peace in the Middle East.” Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed last month to a historic deal normalising relations and are scheduled to sign it at a White House ceremony on Sept.

Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A far-right Norwegian lawmaker said Wednesday that he has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East. Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament for the far-right Progress Party, said Trump should be considered because of his work "for a peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel which opens up for possible peace in the Middle East." Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed last month to a historic deal normalising relations and are scheduled to sign it at a White House ceremony on Sept. 15.

"No matter how Trump acts at home and what he says at press conferences, he has absolutely a chance at getting the Nobel Peace Prize," Tybring-Gjedde, told The Associated Press. He said he nominated Trump on Wednesday for the 2021 prize, adding that "Donald Trump meets the criteria." Nominations must be sent to the Norwegian Nobel Committee by February 1, meaning the deadline to nominate people for this year's peace prize has passed.

Tybring-Gjedde was one of two Norwegian lawmakers who nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018 for his efforts to bring reconciliation between North and South Korea. Any lawmaker serving in a national legislature can nominate someone for the Nobel Peace Prize. Former U.S. President Barack Obama was awarded the prize in 2009 only months into his first term, a move many felt was premature. The Norwegian committee said it honored Obama for his commitment to "seek the peace and security of a world without nuclear weapons." Last year, Trump predicted that he would win the Nobel Prize "for a lot of things if they gave it out fairly, which they don't." The Norwegian Nobel Committee doesn't publicly comment on nominees. Under its rules, the information is required to be kept secret for 50 years.

"It is now to hope that the Nobel Committee is able to consider what Trump has achieved internationally and that it does not stumble in established prejudice against the U.S. President," Tybring-Gjedde said in a Facebook post. However, he said he doesn't agree with all of Trump's policies.

"I am not a big Trump supporter," he said. The process of considering candidates and awarding the Nobel Peace Prize is done in Norway, in contrast to the other Nobel Prizes, which are awarded in neighbouring Sweden.

