Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egypt to hold parliamentary elections on Oct. 24-25 - official

In April 2019, voters in a referendum approved constitutional changes in a move that could pave the way for Sisi to stay in power until 2030, official data showed. Ibrahim said that in next month's vote, Egyptians abroad would be able to vote on Oct. 21-23.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 10-09-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 21:34 IST
Egypt to hold parliamentary elections on Oct. 24-25 - official
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Egypt will hold parliamentary elections on Oct. 24-25, elections commissioner Lasheen Ibrahim told a televised press conference on Thursday.

Egypt last held elections for the House of Representatives in 2015. The chamber is dominated by supporters of President Abel-Fattah al-Sisi, who took power in 2013 after the army removed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi following mass protests against his rule. In 2018 Sisi was re-elected with 97% of votes, the same proportion that the former military commander secured four years ago for his first term but with a lower turnout.

In August, Egypt held elections for a newly created Senate, an advisory body. Voter turnout came to only 14.23%, which commentators attributed to the coronavirus pandemic, a lack of awareness about the new chamber, and voter apathy. In April 2019, voters in a referendum approved constitutional changes in a move that could pave the way for Sisi to stay in power until 2030, official data showed.

Ibrahim said that in next month's vote, Egyptians abroad would be able to vote on Oct. 21-23.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

4 men held for stealing luxury cars

Four men who used to steal luxury cars have been arrested, police said on Thursday. Police said it was the sticker of a Mercedes logo displayed on a auto rickshaw, the history of challans issued to the vehicle which finally helped them cra...

SCENARIOS-Is a chaotic Brexit looming after latest spat?

The risk of a no-deal Brexit has increased since Britain presented new legislation that would undercut its divorce treaty with the European Union, angering the bloc and undermining trade talks. The two sides were holding emergency talks on ...

Custody of girl: Rajasthan child rights panel chief receives threats

Rajasthan child rights protection commission chairperson Sangeeta Beniwal has allegedly been threatened by a woman after she was denied custody of her daughter. Beniwal was allegedly threatened with dire consequences through calls and Wh...

Soccer-Batshuayi returns to Crystal Palace on season-long loan

Crystal Palace have signed Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal, the Premier League club said on Thursday. The 26-year-old returns to Selhurst Park, where he scored six goals in 13 appearances during a pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020