Biden supporters release remix of 'Lagaan' song to attract Indian-Americans

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-09-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 22:26 IST
Democratic nominee Joe Biden (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Democratic Party members on Thursday released a musical video remix of "Chale Chalo" song from Bollywood movie "Lagaan" , aimed at attracting Indian-Americans to support their presidential nominee, former vice president Joe Biden. "Chale Chalo, Chale Chalo, Biden ko Vote do, Biden ki Jeet Ho, Unki Haar Haan," says the lyrics of the song which has been sung by Silicon Valley-based Bollywood singer Titli Banerjee and released by entrepreneur couple Ajay and Vinita Bhutoria.

"It is a warfighting song, drawing from the energy of Indian celebrations, inspiring our community to awaken and vote for Biden-Harris in November," Bhutoria said after the video was released on various social media platforms. He is also on the National AAPI Leadership Council and the National Finance committee for Biden for President 2020.

This is the second national Indian-American outreach video that the couple has produced to unite all South-Asians and people of Indian-origin to support Biden and (Kamala) Harris, who is the first person of Indian descent to be running for vice presidential elections from a major political party. "In it, we present the diversity of people in our community inspired by (former) vice president Biden's vision of hope and change. We come from all ages, places and professions, but we are united in our passion for a candidate who represents our common values," Bhutoria said.

There are over six million South-Asian votes and 1.3 million Indian-American voters in battleground states. Bhutoria claimed that more than 80 per cent of the South-Asians are supporting Biden and Harris.

"We believe that we (South-Asians) can help power (former) vice president Biden and senator Harris to victory," he asserted. The video outreach is supported by South-Asians for Biden, Impact Fund, They SeeBlue, Indians for Biden National leadership council and several other South Asian Organisations.

It will also be shared by Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) for the Biden team, according to a statement. The video was created by Ritesh of Awesome TV.

"We wanted to make it simple, memorable, inspirational and Awesome," he said. The second musical campaign video in support of the Trump campaign comes in the aftermath of a campaign video released by the Trump campaign.

The Trump campaign video has clips from the historic joint rallies that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had with President Donald Trump in Houston and Ahmedabad in the last one year. In a tight race, both the campaigns believe that Indian-Americans might be a decisive factor between victory and defeat on the November 3 presidential elections.

