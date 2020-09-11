Trump says another country could join Israel-UAE accord
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday it was possible another country could join an accord between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Trump is to host a signing ceremony on Sept. His negotiators have been trying to get other Gulf nations, such as Bahrain and Oman, to join in normalizing relations with Israel.
Trump is to host a signing ceremony on Sept. 15 that will include delegations with Israel and the UAE. His negotiators have been trying to get other Gulf nations, such as Bahrain and Oman, to join in normalizing relations with Israel.
