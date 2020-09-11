Putin, Lukashenko to discuss relations, energy cooperation at Sept. 14 meeting -Kremlin

Putin, Lukashenko to discuss relations, energy cooperation at Sept. 14 meeting -KremlinReuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-09-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 17:46 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko will meet in Russia's Black Sea city of Sochi on Sept. 14 to discuss energy cooperation and their two countries' strategic partnership, the Kremlin said on Friday.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier told reporters that no documents were set for signature at the meeting.
The two men would also discuss the development of Russian-Belarusian relations, the Kremlin said in a statement.
