BJP to carry out movement against Telangana Rashtra Samiti party

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday said BJP will conduct a movement against the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) party and in 2023 BJP will become the ruling party.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 12-09-2020 07:46 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 07:46 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday said BJP will conduct a movement against the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) party and in 2023 BJP will become the ruling party. Kumar who is also a Member of Parliament told ANI, "People are already forgetting KCR and he will not get recognition in politics. Just to remind everyone that he is alive he will be conducting press conferences sometimes. The public doubts his existence. We will conduct movements until the TRS party comes down and in 2023 Bharatiya Janata party will be the ruling party. BJP will not restrict media rights."

KCR or KTR were never behind the bars but Bharatiya Janata Party leaders bare everything for the sake of the public, he added. "He conducted fake movements. He became chief minister by false publicity. We will put an end to your lies and we will construct a mausoleum to your worst politics in the coming days and BJP is ready to face it," said Kumar.

"Although MIM announced that the steering wheel of the car (TRS Party Logo) was in their hands, KCR did not react to it. KCR wants to live as a slave at the hands of MIM. He is doing injustice to the people of Telangana. We proved what can Bharatiya Janata Party do even though you try to stop us. We will definitely not stop this here and there will be many such movements in the future," he added. (ANI)

