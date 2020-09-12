Japan's outgoing Prime Minister visits Tokyo hospital again -local media

Japan's outgoing Prime Minister visits Tokyo hospital again -local mediaReuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 08:52 IST
Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited a Tokyo hospital on Saturday, his first visit since announcing his decision to resign due to poor health, local media reported.
The visit was related to treatment for his ulcerative colitis and was not due to another illness, Kyodo news agency said, citing a source at the Prime Minister's Office. A member of the Prime Minister's Office press team said the team was not aware of Abe's hospital visit.
Abe, who has battled ulcerative colitis for years, announced his decision to resign in late August.
- READ MORE ON:
- Shinzo Abe
- Japan
- Tokyo
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Reports: Japanese PM Shinzo Abe expresses intent to step down due to health
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe set to resign - NHK
NEWSMAKER-Japan's Shinzo Abe sought to revive economy, fulfil conservative agenda
Japan PM Shinzo Abe intends to step down amid health issues
Japan's PM Shinzo Abe intends to resign for health reasons