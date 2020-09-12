Left Menu
NDA will win 220 seats in Bihar elections, form govt under Nitish Kumar: Nityanand Rai

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will retain power in Bihar by winning 220 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections, said Union Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 12-09-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 10:20 IST
Mos Home Nityanand Rai speaking to reporters on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will retain power in Bihar by winning 220 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections, said Union Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai. The MoS Home said that developmental works carried out across the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the help given to the underprivileged population during the coronavirus crisis phase, as well as the beginning of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya, will be the important issues in the upcoming elections in the state.

"NDA will form government in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumarji after winning 220 seats in the upcoming State Assembly elections," Rai told reporters here. The MoS Home was speaking after attending a meeting of the party's election management committee, chaired by BJP national president JP Nadda, held at the BJP office in Patna on Friday, in which deliberations were held by the leaders.

"The pledge is to make an Atmanirbhar Bihar so that it can contribute to the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Industries will be set up here, there is immense scope of setting up agriculture-based industries here. Food processing, fish farming, among others can be started here," he added. Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, BJP national president JP Nadda arrived in Bihar on Friday and attended the party's election management committee meeting.

Nadda is scheduled to launch the Atmanirbhar Bihar campaign today. Bihar Assembly elections for 243 seats are due in October-November and the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29.

The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

