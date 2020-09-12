Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chirag Paswan demands President's Rule in Maharashtra; says asking questions from govt constitutional right

Maharashtra is feeling the heat of Bihar polls as the death case of 'Bihari' boy Sushant Singh Rajput and "attack" on Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for raising questions on the state government continues to generate political responses.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 15:46 IST
Chirag Paswan demands President's Rule in Maharashtra; says asking questions from govt constitutional right
LJP leader Chirag Paswan speaking to ANI on Saturday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika Maharashtra is feeling the heat of Bihar polls as the death case of 'Bihari' boy Sushant Singh Rajput and "attack" on Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for raising questions on the state government continues to generate political responses.

Lok Janshakti Party national president Chirag Paswan has demanded the imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra claiming the law and order situation in the state is continuing to deteriorate. He said that demolition by BMC of Ranaut's property was an act of vengeance. Speaking to ANI, Paswan said that he is concerned about Biharis residing in the state. "People are concerned about their safety. Maharashtra is built by everyone including Kangana," the LJP leader said.

"If people are targeted like this, and this is precisely what I demanded and think, then there is no option but to impose President's rule in the state as people are afraid of the government," said Paswan. He also alleged that Late Bala Saheb Thackeray's acumen of satire without indulging in violence is lost on Shiv Sainiks.

"The way North Indians are being targeted, the way Kangana was targeted because she asked a few questions, the way the ex-Naval officer was thrashed by alleged Shiv Sainiks because he forwarded a sketch is abhorrent. Late Bala Saheb Thackeray used to make beautiful sketches to express satire, tolerance level has gone down in his party members. Those who thrashed ex-Naval officer were let off in a few hours," Paswan said. The LJP leader also stood firm behind Ranaut, claiming she was targeted by the state government. Chirag said that he believes it was the "death of democracy" if people are gagged from asking questions.

In a democracy, people have the right to ask questions and Ranaut was targeted for doing the same, maintained Paswan. While avoiding any political statement on Bihar polls and keeping the cards close to his chest, Paswan did mention pulling up Bihar government and Chief Minister on various issues.

"I too ask questions from my state government and Bihar Chief Minister. Every aware citizen should ask and the government is bound to respond. Constitution gives us the right to live, earn livelihood anywhere in the country," Paswan said. When asked whether Ranaut's support and Rajput's death case is raked up for political gains, he said, "Kangana kaun sa chunaav lad rahi hai, (which election is Kangana contesting). She has been targeted for fighting for truth. She is straight forward and blunt. This is a fight for a Bihari boy. Why is Maharashtra government afraid of questions?" (ANI)

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

1,421 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar

As many as 1,421 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Saturday taking the total number of active cases in the state to 16,610, the states health department informed. The highest number of new cases were reported from Patna with 205 ...

JEE Mains Topper among girls in TL aims for IIT-Bombay

Her interest in mathematics since school days and a burning desire to get into IIT-Bombay and do computer engineering prompted Chukku Tanuja to excel in the JEE-Mains exam and be the topper among girls in Telangana. Hailing from Vizianagara...

Soldier on way to Delhi with two ‘minor’ girls held at Srinagar airport

An Army soldier posted in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir was on Saturday arrested along with two minor girls at the airport here, officials said. The trio was on way to Delhi, they added.A soldier of the Rashtriya Rifles of the Arm...

Five Indian nationals detained in China handed over - Indian army

Five Indian nationals from a remote eastern state who had been detained by Chinese authorities in a region bordering Tibet were handed over to Indian authorities on Saturday, the Indian army said.Individuals will now be quarantined for 14 d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020