Shiv Sena to support RJD's Manoj Jha for RS Deputy Chairman election: Sanjay Raut

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday announced that his party will support the Opposition's candidate Manoj Jha of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election. "Shiv Sena will support Opposition's candidate for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election," Raut told ANI.

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha had on September 11 filed nomination as the Opposition's candidate for the post of Deputy Chairman in Rajya Sabha here. Jha is contesting against NDA candidate and JD-U MP Harivansh. The post of deputy chairman fell vacant after the term of Harivansh Singh ended in April. The election is scheduled to be held on September 14, the first-day of the monsoon session of Parliament.

The total strength of Rajya Sabha is 245 and if the election is held, the NDA candidate is expected to win without any hurdle. Parties like TRS, YSR, BJD, AIADMK are likely to support the NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh. The Monsoon Session of the Parliament is scheduled to commence on Monday and is slated to conclude on October 1. There will be no question hour and private members' business during the monsoon session. (ANI)