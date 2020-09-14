ECI officials to visit Patna today to overview Bihar Assembly polls developments
A team of officials from the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday is scheduled to visit Bihar to overview the latest preparation and updates on the Bihar Assembly elections. "The team will reach Patna before lunch to see the latest developments as far as the preparation for Bihar assembly election is concerned," an official from the commission told ANI.
In addition, the official said that they will also see the latest pandemic situation in the state. Earlier in August, ECI had released its updated election-related guidelines in which necessary changes were made considering the coronavirus pandemic.
A detailed COVID-19 related comprehensive plan will be prepared at the state level, taking local conditions into account, the guidelines had stated. ECI is also considering a proposal to increase poll expenditure during the pandemic. The political parties had suggested the same in their suggestions to the ECI earlier.
Earlier, ECI had stated that the announcement for the Bihar Assembly Elections' schedule, as well as the by-elections, will be done by the Commission at an appropriate time.
