Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ohio judge lifts 'arbitrary' restrictions on ballot drop boxes

A state judge in Ohio on Tuesday ruled that election officials can set up multiple drop boxes per county for voters to return absentee ballots in the Nov. 3 presidential election, writing that a limit of one per county is "arbitrary and unreasonable." The decision is a victory for the state Democratic Party, which has pushed to allow local election officials to set up multiple drop boxes to accommodate voters who do not want to return absentee ballots by mail.

Reuters | Ohio | Updated: 15-09-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 22:05 IST
Ohio judge lifts 'arbitrary' restrictions on ballot drop boxes
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SCC_eng)

A state judge in Ohio on Tuesday ruled that election officials can set up multiple drop boxes per county for voters to return absentee ballots in the Nov. 3 presidential election, writing that a limit of one per county is "arbitrary and unreasonable."

The decision is a victory for the state Democratic Party, which has pushed to allow local election officials to set up multiple drop boxes to accommodate voters who do not want to return absentee ballots by mail. Drop boxes have become a partisan flash point in the presidential election. Democrats have promoted them as a reasonable and reliable option for voters unnerved by the COVID-19 pandemic and U.S. Postal Service delivery problems.

Republican officials and President Donald Trump's campaign have sought to limit them in many states, arguing without evidence that the receptacles could enable voting fraud. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican, said in August that officials can set up only one drop box in each of the state's 88 counties, saying he did not have the authority to approve more.

That left the 864,000 registered voters of Cuyahoga County, which includes Cleveland and is a Democratic stronghold, with the same number of drop boxes as the 8,400 registered voters of Republican Vinton County. Opinion polls show Trump holding a narrow lead over Democratic rival Joe Biden in Ohio.

Ohio Judge Richard Frye ruled that local authorities can set up more drop boxes if they wish, saying LaRose's restrictions were not reasonable. "Wholly arbitrary rules are entitled to no deference," he wrote. LaRose's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese diplomat 'likes' X-rated video on Twitter

The Twitter account of Chinese Ambassador to Britain, Liu Xiamong, recently liked an X-rated video, creating storm on social media with many users of the microblogging site wondering if it was an accident or whether his account had been hac...

Lisa Kudrow addresses rumours about Ellen DeGeneres hosting 'Friends' reunion

American actor Lisa Kudrow recently discussed the upcoming highly anticipated HBO Max reunion and shared that as far as she knows there isnt a host yet for the Friends reunion special. According to People Magazine, the 57-year-old actor, wh...

Irish eyes on AC Milan's visit to Shamrock Rovers

AHAH...

Pearl case: Pakistan's apex court adjourns hearing for two weeks

Pakistans Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned for two weeks the appeals hearing against the acquittal of British-born al-Qaeda leader Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and his three aides in the abduction and murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl in 20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020