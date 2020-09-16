PM Modi expresses grief at YSRCP MP's death

Expressing grief at the death of Lok Sabha MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he was an experienced leader who made effective contributions towards the progress of Andhra Pradesh. The MP representing Tirupati in Parliament, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in Chennai, died on Wednesday, the family members said.

The 65-year-old YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP was admitted to the Chennai hospital about three weeks ago after he tested positive for the coronavirus. "Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP, Balli Durga Prasad Rao Garu. He was an experienced leader, who made effective contributions towards the progress of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," the prime minister said in a tweet.