Former Congress MLA George Mercier is dead

Former Congress MLA George Mercier died at a private hospital here on Wednesday following liver-related illness, party sources said. The 68-year old leader was admitted to the hospital a few days ago and the end came on Wednesday evening, they said.

Mercier, a member of the KPCC executive committee, represented Kovalam constituency in the state assembly during 2006-2011 period. A lawyer by profession, Mercier had held various positions in the party.

Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala and former chief minister Oommen Chandy condoled his demise.