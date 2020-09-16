Former Congress MLA George Mercier is dead
The 68-year old leader was admitted to the hospital a few days ago and the end came on Wednesday evening, they said. Mercier, a member of the KPCC executive committee, represented Kovalam constituency in the state assembly during 2006-2011 period.PTI | Kochi | Updated: 16-09-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 22:49 IST
Former Congress MLA George Mercier died at a private hospital here on Wednesday following liver-related illness, party sources said. The 68-year old leader was admitted to the hospital a few days ago and the end came on Wednesday evening, they said.
Mercier, a member of the KPCC executive committee, represented Kovalam constituency in the state assembly during 2006-2011 period. A lawyer by profession, Mercier had held various positions in the party.
Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala and former chief minister Oommen Chandy condoled his demise.
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Ramesh Chennithala
- Oommen Chandy
- Kovalam
- KPCC
ALSO READ
Dissenting voices within Congress as it's not in power: Adhir By Pradipta Tapadar
Congress will raise Bengaluru violence issue in assembly: Siddaramaiah
Congress targets centre over suicides by farmers, labourers
Congress will raise Bengaluru violence issue in assembly: Siddaramaiah
SC dismisses interim bail plea of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar who is serving life imprisonment in an 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.