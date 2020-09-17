Left Menu
Unemployment issue not political, but humanitarian: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Thursday that the problem of unemployment was not a political issue, but a humanitarian one and promised to extend all possible help in the matter.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-09-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 14:50 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Thursday that the problem of unemployment was not a political issue, but a humanitarian one and promised to extend all possible help in the matter. Holding a video conference with around 50 youths, who hailed from different districts of Uttar Pradesh and had cleared the test for teaching posts but have not got their appointment, Priyanka Gandhi said it was her belief that the government would have to listen to the voice of the youth.

"We will have to fight from the roads to the legislature. The Congress is not going to back out on this," a party release quoted Priyanka Gandhi as saying. "This is not a political issue for us, but a humanitarian matter. This is a question of justice." The Congress general secretary assured the youth that her party would extend all possible help in this matter. The video conference, which lasted for over one-and-a-half hour, was attended by over 50 youths, state Congress media convenor Lalan Kumar said, adding that event was a part of the dialogue over unemployment.

Speaking to Priyanka Gandhi, a woman candidate said she had given the exam in 2016 and was happy on her selection, but has still to get appointment. The woman said she had faced depression for two years and her family was facing immense hardships because of this. One of the youths said he was somehow earning his livelihood by giving tuition, but that has also stopped because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, while another said his marriage was called off as he did not get the job.

The youths said they worked hard and performed well in the exam, but the government is "continuously changing rules", according to the statement. During the interaction, Priyanka Gandhi also sought their views over reports that the state government was mulling a five-year contractual service for employees of Group B and C. PTI SAB HMB

