Left Menu
Development News Edition

Burkina Faso elections: Nigeria will support ECOWAS countries, says Buhari

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ouagadougou | Updated: 18-09-2020 09:22 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 09:22 IST
Burkina Faso elections: Nigeria will support ECOWAS countries, says Buhari
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@NigeriaGov)

Nigeria's President Buhari on Thursday has assured ECOWAS countries saying that Nigeria will always support those who have elections ahead so that things can go smoothly.

He pledged that the country will within the limits of resources do its best to support the consolidation of democracy.

The President disclosed this at State House, Abuja while playing host to President Roch Marc Christian Kabore of Burkina Faso, who was on a one-day official visit to Nigeria.

This contained in a statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President, on Media and Publicity as quoted.

"We are keeping tabs on situations in countries that have elections ahead. We know the countries that are calm and the ones where there have been unfortunate casualties, the president said.

"Burkina Faso holds legislative elections in November, this year.

President Kabore, who chairs the Economic, Trade, and Liberalization Scheme of ECOWAS, said he was in Nigeria to discuss crucial sub-regional issues with President Buhari.

"These include the convening of a joint commission meeting between Nigeria and Burkina Faso, reported trade difficulties among Nigeria, Ghana, Republic of Benin, and the Niger Republic, and the way forward.

President Kabore lauded President Buhari for what he called "strong leadership and support" displayed by the Nigerian leader in his capacity as Chairman of COVID-19 response in West Africa."I must also applaud your strong leadership against terrorism in the sub-region," the Burkinabe Leader said.

On the situation in Mali, he expressed hope that the summit held in Accra, Ghana, on Tuesday, would yield positive results, stressing: "We need cohesion all over West Africa."

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

First case-free day for New Zealand in 5 weeks

New Zealand has reported no new confirmed cases of the coronavirus for the first time in more than five weeks as hopes rise that an outbreak discovered in Auckland last month has been stamped out. Fridays report also marked the fourth conse...

COVID-19 patient's jewellery stolen after death at hospital, allege her kin

The family of a coronavirus positive woman, who succumbed at a hospital in Uttar Pradeshs Saharanpur district, said the gold ornaments worn by her at the time of admission have gone missing, officials said on Friday. The husband of the woma...

Over 50 IPS officers transferred in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has transferred over 50 IPS officers, including the home departments principal secretary special Amitabh Gupta. Gupta will be the new police commissioner of Pune, according to a government order issued on Thursday...

OT win sends Lightning past Isles into Cup Final

Tampa Bays Anthony Cirelli scored 1318 into overtime in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals Thursday night, and the Lightning advanced to the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders in Edmonton. Cirelli took a feed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020