Burkina Faso elections: Nigeria will support ECOWAS countries, says Buhari

Nigeria's President Buhari on Thursday has assured ECOWAS countries saying that Nigeria will always support those who have elections ahead so that things can go smoothly.

He pledged that the country will within the limits of resources do its best to support the consolidation of democracy.

The President disclosed this at State House, Abuja while playing host to President Roch Marc Christian Kabore of Burkina Faso, who was on a one-day official visit to Nigeria.

This contained in a statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President, on Media and Publicity as quoted.

"We are keeping tabs on situations in countries that have elections ahead. We know the countries that are calm and the ones where there have been unfortunate casualties, the president said.

"Burkina Faso holds legislative elections in November, this year.

President Kabore, who chairs the Economic, Trade, and Liberalization Scheme of ECOWAS, said he was in Nigeria to discuss crucial sub-regional issues with President Buhari.

"These include the convening of a joint commission meeting between Nigeria and Burkina Faso, reported trade difficulties among Nigeria, Ghana, Republic of Benin, and the Niger Republic, and the way forward.

President Kabore lauded President Buhari for what he called "strong leadership and support" displayed by the Nigerian leader in his capacity as Chairman of COVID-19 response in West Africa."I must also applaud your strong leadership against terrorism in the sub-region," the Burkinabe Leader said.

On the situation in Mali, he expressed hope that the summit held in Accra, Ghana, on Tuesday, would yield positive results, stressing: "We need cohesion all over West Africa."