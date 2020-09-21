Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Supreme Court fight after Ginsburg's death energizes women voters on both sides

Waiting for President Donald Trump to speak at a campaign rally in North Carolina on Saturday, Paulette Fittshur was quick to express her sympathy for the family of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Still, she viewed Ginsburg's passing as divine providence. "It was God's perfect timing in this election," said Fittshur, 59, a resident of Leland, North Carolina who plans to vote for Trump. "It's a golden opportunity for conservatives." U.S. Supreme Court's Ginsburg, a liberal dynamo, championed women's rights

Ruth Bader Ginsburg became a heroine to the American left after overcoming entrenched sexism in the legal profession to ascend to the U.S. Supreme Court, where she championed gender equality and other liberal causes during 27 years on the bench. Ginsburg, who died on Friday at age 87 of complications from pancreatic cancer, was a fierce advocate for women's rights - winning major gender-discrimination cases before the Supreme Court - before being appointed to the top U.S. judicial body by Democratic President Bill Clinton in 1993. The diminutive dynamo became the court's leading liberal voice. Biden to weigh in on fight over Trump's next Supreme Court nomination

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will speak in Philadelphia on Sunday about his rival President Donald Trump's plan to name a third justice to the Supreme Court, a move that would cement a 6-3 conservative majority. Trump on Saturday said he will make his nomination this week and named Amy Coney Barrett of the Chicago-based 7th Circuit and Barbara Lagoa of the Atlanta-based 11th Circuit as possible candidates to fill the vacancy created by Friday's death of liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Notable opinions of U.S. Supreme Court contender Amy Coney Barrett

Amy Coney Barrett, a front-runner for the open U.S. Supreme Court seat President Donald Trump is pushing to fill, is a favorite among religious conservatives. As a judge on the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Barrett, 48, has voted in favor of one of Trump's hardline immigration policies and shown support for expansive gun rights. Here are some of her most notable opinions. Majority of Americans, including many Republicans, say wait for election to replace Ginsburg - Reuters poll

A majority of Americans, including many Republicans, want the winner of the November presidential election to name a successor to Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Sunday. The national opinion poll, conducted Sept. 19-20 after Ginsburg's death was announced, suggests that many Americans object to President Donald Trump's plan, backed by many Senate Republicans, to push through another lifetime appointee and cement a 6-3 conservative majority on the court. Tropical Storm Beta to drop a foot of rain in Texas and Louisiana

Tropical Storm Beta was predicted to bring a foot of rain to parts of coastal Texas and Louisiana next week as the 23rd named storm of this year's Atlantic hurricane season moves ashore on Monday night, the National Hurricane Center said. Forecasters warned on Sunday that coastal communities could be inundated with floods and see sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (95 km per hour), though the storm is expected to weaken as it moves inland. Supreme Court to fly flags at half-staff for 30 days in memoriam of Ginsburg

Flags on the U.S. Supreme Court's front plaza will be flown at half-staff for 30 days in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday, the court said, adding that a black drape has been hung over the doors to the courtroom. In a statement on Sunday, the court said Ginsburg's bench chair and the bench directly in front of it have also been draped in black wool crepe as part of the tradition for the death of a sitting justice. Rulings by Supreme Court contender Lagoa show right-leaning views

Barbara Lagoa, a frontrunner for the open Supreme Court seat that President Donald Trump is pushing to fill, has made her conservative views known in business cases and disputes over the limits of executive power. While Lagoa has only been on the federal bench since 2019, earlier this month she took part in a major case limiting voting by ex-felons. If U.S. election winds up in Supreme Court, Ginsburg's death will loom large

The death of liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday could spell bad news for Democrats if a legal battle over the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election reaches the high court, as it did in 2000. If President Donald Trump, a Republican, is able to install a conservative replacement in time, the new justice could help resolve any dispute in favor of the president - an outcome that would deepen the country's partisan divide and threaten the court's reputation as an independent arbiter, some legal experts said. U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday and has decided to quarantine for 14 days, she said on Twitter, becoming the latest member of Congress to test positive for COVID-19. "I have taken every possible precaution and still contracted coronavirus," Hayes, a Connecticut Democrat, said in a tweet. Hayes said she was asymptomatic except for breathing issues, which were being monitored.