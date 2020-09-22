Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lanka Easter attack probe panel summons ex-PM Wickremesinghe, former prez Sirisena

The previous government headed by Sirisena and Wickremesinghe was blamed for its inability to prevent the attacks despite the prior intelligence made available on the impending attack. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who pledged an independent probe in the incident during his election campaign in November last year, continued with the same panel appointed by Sirisena after assuming office.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 22-09-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 22:55 IST
Sri Lanka Easter attack probe panel summons ex-PM Wickremesinghe, former prez Sirisena
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A presidential panel probing the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka has summoned former president Maithripala Sirisena and former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe for giving their testimonies on the deadly terror strikes, officials said on Tuesday. Nine suicide bombers belonging to local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaat (NTJ) linked to ISIS carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three churches and as many luxury hotels on the Easter Sunday last year, killing 258 people, including 11 Indians.

While Sirisena is scheduled to appear before the commission on October 5, Wickremesinghe will testify before the panel on October 6, the officials said. The previous government headed by Sirisena and Wickremesinghe was blamed for its inability to prevent the attacks despite the prior intelligence made available on the impending attack.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who pledged an independent probe in the incident during his election campaign in November last year, continued with the same panel appointed by Sirisena after assuming office. Sirisena had appointed the panel as an immediate reaction to pressure from the local head of the Catholic Church Cardinal, Malcolm Ranjith.

The Easter attack was one of the main reasons for the crushing defeat of the Wickremesinghe's government in the August parliamentary elections. Meanwhile, testifying before the commission on Monday, former defence secretary Hemasiri Fernando accused the then head of the state intelligence services (SIS), Nilantha Jayawardene, for negligence of duty. Fernando was arrested and jailed alongside the then police chief Pujith Jayasundera for criminal negligence over their inaction to prevent the attacks despite the availability of prior intelligence.

Testifying before the panel, Fernando said SIS chief Jayawardene was acting closely with Sirisena. It was Jayawardene's job to keep the relevant agencies informed and take appropriate action. Sirisena's media office rubbished all accusations of Fernando. The former president and his lawyer were present to observe the proceedings of the panel on Tuesday.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Parliament likely to be adjourned sine die on Wednesday

The monsoon session of parliament is likely to end on Wednesday after pending legislations are passed, sources said. They said both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are likely is to be adjourned sine die tomorrow.The sources said that Rajya Sabha ...

Will implement PM-Kisan, Ayushman Bharat if Centre routes funds through state govt: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has agreed to implement the central flagship Ayushman Bharat and PMKisan schemes on condition that the funds for the same should be channelized through the state administration. The BJP came down h...

Rajasthan Royals beat CSK by 16 runs

Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in an IPL game on Tuesday riding on brilliant performances from Sanju Samson 74 off 32 balls, Steve Smith 69 off 47 balls and Jofra Archer 27 off 8 balls, 126. Batting first Royals scored...

CSK vs RR scoreboard

Chennai Super Kings Innings Murali Vijay c Curran b Gopal 21 Shane Watson b Tewatia 33 Faf du Plessis c Samson b Archer 72 Sam Curran st Samson b Tewatia 17 Ruturaj Gaikwad st Samson b Tewatia 0 Kedar Jadhav c Samson b Curran 22 M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020