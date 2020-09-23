Left Menu
President Kenyatta rewards Sam Mvurya Ksh150 million for impressing him

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 23-09-2020 09:23 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 09:23 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

President Uhuru Kenyatta has rewarded Kwale Governor Sam Mvurya with Ksh150 million after Mvurya's projects impressed him, according to a news report by Kenyans.co.ke.

The Head of State spoke during a development tour in Mombasa and Kwale Counties, where he inspected projects alongside Mvurya his Mombasa counterpart Ali Hassan Joho.

Kinango Teacher's College in Kwale caught the President's attention and he was quick to shower praise on Mvurya.

"Your governor's development record stands out. I am impressed with the work he has undertaken to ensure the county's growth. I am pleased with how he is constructing this college as it will not only aid Mombasa, Kwale, and Kilifi residents but all Kenyans in general.

"I do not have much to add to what he has already done. All I can do is reward him with Ksh50 million this year to complete this school. In next year's budget, I will add him Ksh100 million," Kenyatta stated.

The President added that the school would contribute to the growth of Kenya's economy. According to Mvurya, who is serving his last term as Kwale Governor, the institution will host over 1200 students per year.

Kenyatta further urged leaders to focus on delivering to Kenyans and fulfilling their manifestos rather than engaging in divisive politics.

"We want our children to learn and access better healthcare. We want to create jobs with good salaries. We are tired of always talking about this tribe or that tribe," he stated.

