Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shocked at passing away of Union minister Suresh Angadi: Prez Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said he was shocked at the demise of Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, describing him as an amiable leader who worked tirelessly for the people of his constituency Belagavi and Karnataka. An amiable leader Shri Angadi worked tirelessly for the people of his constituency, Belagavi and Karnataka,” Kovind tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 22:40 IST
Shocked at passing away of Union minister Suresh Angadi: Prez Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said he was shocked at the demise of Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, describing him as an amiable leader who worked tirelessly for the people of his constituency Belagavi and Karnataka. Angadi, aged 65, passed away at around 8 pm at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) trauma centre here, days after he tested positive for COVID-19.

“Shocked to know the passing away of Shri Suresh Angadi, Union Minister of State of Railways. An amiable leader Shri Angadi worked tirelessly for the people of his constituency, Belagavi and Karnataka,” Kovind tweeted. “With his indomitable spirit, he carried out public service with humility and perseverance. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the loved ones,” the President said in another tweet. PTI AKV Angadi, BJP’s MP from Karnataka’s Belagavi, had on September 11 announced on microblogging site Twitter that he had contracted the coronavirus disease.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

Japan's SBI wants to shake up regional banks. It may get a Suga boost

Hyundai Motor and UNDP launch global initiative to spread messages of sustainability

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Why farmers are angry if new laws favour them: Prithviraj Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan asked on Wednesday why farmers were up in the arms if the Union government has indeed enacted three farmer friendly laws. All the farmers are opposing these three controversial laws but the governmen...

SDMC provides aid to families of deceased 'COVID warriors': Mayor

A financial aid of Rs 10 lakh has been provided to the families of two employees of the South Corporation who died of COVID-19 in the line of duty, Mayor Anamika said on Wednesday. She said the SDMC has provided the financial aid as a compe...

Held amid pandemic, monsoon session ends 8 days ahead of schedule

The monsoon session of Parliament concluded on Wednesday, eight days ahead of schedule, due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus disease among members. The session, which started on September 14 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was oth...

Hundreds of migrants reach UK in record month of crossings

Hundreds of migrants have taken advantage of the warm weather and calm seas in the English Channel to reach the UK in a flurry of small boat crossings, British officials said on Wednesday. The Home Office said at least 393 people made the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020