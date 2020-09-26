Left Menu
Development News Edition

My responsibility to bring BJP to power in Bengal: Mukul

Newly-appointed BJP national vice president Mukul Roy said on Saturday that he will try to do justice to the faith reposed on him by the party's top leadership ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal that is likely in April-May next year.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-09-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 21:23 IST
My responsibility to bring BJP to power in Bengal: Mukul
Speaking to reporters following the appointment, Roy expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Newly-appointed BJP national vice president Mukul Roy said on Saturday that he will try to do justice to the faith reposed on him by the party's top leadership ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal that is likely in April-May next year. Speaking to reporters following the appointment, Roy expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Assembly elections in the state are due in March, April or May next year, so it is my responsibility along with our party's state president Dilip Ghosh and other leaders here to bring the BJP in power in West Bengal," he said. Differences between Roy and Ghosh have often been reported over the last few months, though both the leaders denied it.

Roy, a former TMC leader who had crossed over to the BJP in 2017 over differences with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is considered to have played a significant role in the rise of the saffron party as the main opposition in the state. Announcing a new team of the party's national office- bearers, the BJP leadership also named Anupam Hazra, a former Trinamool Congress MP who joined the saffron party in March 2019, as national secretary.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista has been appointed a national spokesperson of the party in the new team announced by BJP president J P Nadda. Rahul Sinha, a former president of BJP's West Bengal unit, was dropped as the party's national secretary.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Napoli vs Genoa delayed after Perin positive for virus

Genoas Serie A match at Napoli has been delayed for a few hours after goalkeeper Mattia Perin tested positive for the coronavirus. The match on Sunday was scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. local time 1300 GMT but will start three hours later....

Brazil's Bolsonaro leaves hospital after bladder stone surgery

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro left the hospital on Saturday early afternoon after a scheduled surgery on Friday morning to remove a bladder stone. Bolsonaros health has been a matter of public concern after he was stabbed in 2018 while...

Motor racing-Hamilton plays down his chances despite Russian pole

Lewis Hamilton played down his chances of a record-equalling 91st career win in Sundays Russian Grand Prix despite qualifying his Mercedes on pole position.The Briton starts on a different tyre strategy to his closest rivals after a fraught...

Fadnavis agrees to give interview to Saamana only if it is not edited

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader, Devendra Fadnavis met in Mumbai on Saturday.Pravin Darekar, Leader of opposition Maharashtra legislative Council asserted that this meeting was regarding Rau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020