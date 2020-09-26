Left Menu
Confident that people of Bihar will vote NDA to power again, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Expressing confidence that the people of Bihar will again bless the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state assembly polls, Union Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said that Nitish Kumar-led alliance will win the polls on the development works done by the BJP-JD(U) government.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 26-09-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 21:46 IST
Union Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Expressing confidence that the people of Bihar will again bless the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state assembly polls, Union Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said that Nitish Kumar-led alliance will win the polls on the development works done by the BJP-JD(U) government. Addressing media at Atal Bihari Vajpayee auditorium here, the Minister said the reason behind his belief is that the BJP-JD(U) government has worked, and the public has seen that.

"We strongly believe that people of Bihar will again bless NDA in the Bihar assembly polls. People have seen development works done by the BJP-JD(U) government. They have also seen how PM Modi's love for Bihar has materialized on the ground," he said. He said that by March 2021, 45,945 villagers of Bihar will get an optical fibre network to connect the youth of the state with the internet.

"An optical fibre network will be spread to 45,945 villages of Bihar by coming March so that the youth of Bihar get internet facility at home," he said. Taking a dig at Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), the main opposition in the state, The Minister said there were two former chief ministers from one party, but both are missing from the party hoardings.

"I want to ask them why they are ashamed of their heritage. If two Chief Ministers are missing from hoarding, then they have nothing to show for themselves," he said. When asked about the public criticism of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan of the present Bihar government, Prasad said NDA is united, and if anyone has any problem, the party will find a solution to it.

"NDA is united and it will fight the election unitedly. If anyone has a problem, we will find a solution. LJP is part of the Central government. We fought the last election with them and I am hopeful that we will fight this election together again," he said.(ANI)

