VP condoles death of Jaswant Singh

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday condoled the death of BJP veteran and former Union minister Jaswant Singh, saying he was a man of impeccable integrity, an able administrator and an excellent parliamentarian. Singh died here on Sunday following a long spell of illness. He was 82. "Deeply saddened by the demise of former Union Minister, Shri Jaswant Singh. He was a great leader who served the nation with distinction in various capacities," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

He was a man of impeccable integrity, an able administrator and an excellent parliamentarian, the vice president said. "My thoughts are with the bereaved family and friends. Om Shanti," he said.