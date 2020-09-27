Left Menu
Rajasthan govt to blame for crisis in Dungarpur: BJP

Violence erupted in the region on Thursday when the candidates of teachers recruitment examination-2018 blocked the Udaipur-Ahmedabad Highway, pelted stones at police, damaged several properties and torched vehicles, demanding filling of 1,167 general vacant posts with ST candidates. Rajasthan minister Arjun Singh Bamaniya, senior officers and other public representatives on Sunday met a delegation of protesters in Dungarpur where two companies of the Rapid Action Force have been deployed to deal with the situation.

Rajasthan govt to blame for crisis in Dungarpur: BJP
Blaming the Congress government in Rajasthan for the tense situation in the violence-hit Dungarpur, the BJP said on Sunday that it has made no efforts to thrash out an agreement with protesting youths. BJP spokesperson and Lok Sabha MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore accused the Congress government of all-round failure, and said the situation in the southern Rajasthan has been worsening but it has made little effort to resolve the crisis.

The agitation had been going on for several days but it appears that the government was either unaware or made no communication, Rathore alleged. Violence erupted in the region on Thursday when the candidates of teachers recruitment examination-2018 blocked the Udaipur-Ahmedabad Highway, pelted stones at police, damaged several properties and torched vehicles, demanding filling of 1,167 general vacant posts with ST candidates.

Rajasthan minister Arjun Singh Bamaniya, senior officers and other public representatives on Sunday met a delegation of protesters in Dungarpur where two companies of the Rapid Action Force have been deployed to deal with the situation. Rathore said the Congress had made promises like unemployment allowance and jobs during the 2018 assembly polls but did not bring any new vacancies except those created by the previous BJP government.

He asked the state government to reach out to unemployed protesters to defuse the crisis and said those who have infiltrated their protests and creating violence should be unmasked. A man was shot dead on Saturday night during the protest and two others were injured, while a group of protesters torched a pickup van at around 3 am on Sunday.

The Udaipur-Ahmedabad Highway remained disrupted due to the protests.

