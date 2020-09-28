Support for NZ Ardern's party drops in latest poll, but still seen winning

Support for NZ Ardern's party drops in latest poll, but still seen winningReuters | Updated: 28-09-2020 10:43 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 10:43 IST
New Zealand's ruling Labour Party has lost some support in the latest poll, but is still set to win a general election on Oct. 17, an opinion poll showed on Monday.
The closely watched 1News-Colmar Brunton poll showed support for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's party, which is seeking a second term in office, at 47%, down 1 percentage points since the last poll on Sept. 22. The opposition National party was at 33%, up two percentage points, after its newly elected leader Judith Collins was praised for her performance at a leaders debate last week.
Smaller parties continued to gain more support, the poll showed.
- READ MORE ON:
- Labour Party
- New Zealand
- Jacinda Ardern
- Judith Collins
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
New Zealand to lift coronavirus curbs in most of country on Sept 21
New Zealand to lift coronavirus curbs in most of country on Sept. 21
New Zealand were lucky to reach WC final, it's time to achieve something special: McCullum
New Zealand prolongs COVID-19 restrictions for one more week
Rugby-New Zealand, Australia agree dates for Bledisloe Cup tests