Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM says his govt will move Supreme Court over new farm laws

He also slammed the BJP-led central government, accusing it of snatching the rights of states. "Will it (Centre) leave anything with them to run their states," Singh asked. He accused the central government of snatching the rights of states. "Now you have taken away (right over) the farm sector.

PTI | Khatkarkalan | Updated: 28-09-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 14:46 IST
Punjab CM says his govt will move Supreme Court over new farm laws

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said his government would approach the Supreme Court over the issue of new farm laws. He also slammed the BJP-led central government, accusing it of snatching the rights of states.

"Will it (Centre) leave anything with them to run their states," Singh asked. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, along with AICC general secretary and Punjab Affairs in-charge Harish Rawat, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar along with other leaders on Monday paid tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh at Khatkar Kalan village.

Amarinder Singh, Rawat and others held a sit-in protest here against the new farms laws. Addressing the gathering, the CM slammed the Centre for bringing the farm laws, saying they would "destroy" the farming community.

"I have said we will take this matter forward. The president has passed these bills and now we will take this matter to the Supreme Court," Singh said. Stating that his government would take every possible step to protect the interest of the farming community, he said, “Two advocates from Delhi are coming here tomorrow and we will discuss this matter with them.” President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave assent to three contentious farm bills that have triggered protests by farmers, especially in Punjab.

According to a gazette notification, the president gave assent to three bills -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Defending farmers for holding protests over the farm laws, the CM said they had the right to do so as “you are taking away their livelihood”. He accused the central government of snatching the rights of states.

"Now you have taken away (right over) the farm sector. Which thing will you leave with states? Will you leave it or not? You have taken away everything (from states). How will we run our states?" he added..

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Mercedes knew Hamilton was in trouble before Russian GP start

Mercedes knew Lewis Hamilton was going to be in trouble with Formula One stewards when they saw where he was practising his starts for the Russian Grand Prix, according to engineering director Andrew Shovlin. The six-times world champion, o...

Uber wins back London licence despite 'historical failings'

Uber has won a legal bid to restore its London operating licence which was taken away by the citys transport regulator over safety concerns, after a judge decided on Monday that it was a fit and proper operator.Transport for London TfL refu...

Russia's Navalny visited by German chancellor in hospital

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Monday confirmed reports that German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited him in a Berlin hospital where he was being treated for what German authorities determined was nerve agent poisoning. There wa...

Galaxy Tab Active 3: Samsung unveils new rugged tablet with Exynos 9810 SoC

Samsung on Monday launched the Galaxy Tab Active 3, a new ruggedized tablet that inherits the design of the Tab Active 2, making it apt for challenging work environments and comes with an upgraded performance for maximizing productivity.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020