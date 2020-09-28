Robinhood Pandey seeking Nitish Kumar's blessings for defending him in Rhea Chakraborty case: Adhir Chowdhury

Left Menu
Mocking the former Bihar DGP as "Robinhood Pandey", Chowdhury said his tone and tenor is now subdued as he is busy seeking the blessings of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whom he had vigorously defended after the Rhea Chakraborty- Sushant Singh Rajput episode. "In the name of investigation of the death of outstanding actor Sushant Singh Rajput who is no more with us, the Victor has been emerged and supposed to be prized by offering election ticket in the impending poll of Bihar," he said in a series of tweets.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-09-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 19:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@ANI)

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who has been vocal about victimisation of Rhea Chakraborty, Monday took a dig at former Bihar DGP Gupteswar Pandey for joining JD(U) and said in the name of probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death the actress and her family have become victims in the political vortex of Bihar. Mocking the former Bihar DGP as "Robinhood Pandey", Chowdhury said his tone and tenor is now subdued as he is busy seeking the blessings of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whom he had vigorously defended after the Rhea Chakraborty- Sushant Singh Rajput episode.

"In the name of investigation of the death of outstanding actor Sushant Singh Rajput who is no more with us, the Victor has been emerged and supposed to be prized by offering election ticket in the impending poll of Bihar," he said in a series of tweets. "But in this melee, Rhea Chakroborty and her family members have become the victims of the political vortex of Bihar. The bereaved family members of Sushant Singh are also struggling to know and hoping against hope for the real culprit, like the millions of the country," Chowdhury, who is also Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha, said.

Earlier this month harping on Bengali pride, the veteran Congress MP and Bengal Congress president, had described Rhea Chakraborty as a "Bengalee Brahmin lady" victimised due to upcoming Bihar elections. Chowdhury sought a reply from Kumar regarding the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

"But d tone & tenor of new Bihar ka Robinhood Mr Pandey hs bn subdued who is busy of seeking d blessings of Nitish Ji. Ppl of Bihar r asking where is d Justice for departed actor Mr Sushant Singh Rajput is? How much is d progress of d investigation? @NitishKumar Ji should answer," he tweeted. Pandey, who was seen in national TV news channels for the last few months, joined JD(U) on Sunday amid indications he would contest the assembly polls beginning next month.

The 1987 batch IPS officer had vigorously defended Kumar on the issue of institution of a CBI probe into the mysterious death of Rajput, the Patna-born talented filmstar. The voluble officer had reminded actor Rhea Chakraborty, the main accused in the abetment to suicide case being probed by the CBI, of her "auqat" (status) to question Kumar, when she had suggested that there was politics behind the Bihar government's decision to push for a CBI probe.

