Belarus' Tsikhanouskaya says Macron offered help with talks, release of prisoners
Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said French President Emmanuel Macron promised her during a meeting on Tuesday to help negotiate with the Belarus authorities and secure the release of the political prisoners.
"He promised us to do everything to help with negotiations, (during) this political crisis in our country ... and he will do everything to help to release all the political prisoners", Tsikhanouskaya told reporters in English after the meeting in Vilnius.
Tsikhanouskaya, a candidate in the disputed Aug. 9 president elections in Belarus, left the country for Vilnius after Alexander Lukashenko was declared the winner and began to crack down on protesters. (Reporting By Andrius Sytas; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
