North Delhi mayor suspends LoP, other AAP councillors for 3 months from House

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said he has "suspended" all present AAP councillors of the BJP-led NDMC House for three months for allegedly "misbehaving and creating ruckus" during its proceedings on Tuesday. He said the AAP councillors wanted to have a discussion on the issue of due salaries of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) employees, but it soon "devolved into a commotion".

The AAP has 30 councillors in the NDMC, which has been controlled by the BJP since 2012. "We had very democratic questions for the NDMC but instead of responding to that they suspended the councillors. This shows that the BJP is scared and they are running away from solving problems faced by the people," said AAP's in-charge of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Durgesh Pathak. "All our councillors were suspended," he said.

A senior NDMC official also said the mayor and ordered suspension of all the present AAP councillors, including Leader of Opposition Vikas Goel, for the next three sessions of the House..