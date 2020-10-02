Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scotland's Sturgeon lambasts virus-positive lawmaker who took long train journey

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon lambasted one of her lawmakers on Thursday who made a long train journey from London to Scotland despite having received a positive test result for COVID-19. Margaret Ferrier learned that her test was positive on Monday after she had spoken in Britain's parliament at Westminster.

Reuters | Edinburgh | Updated: 02-10-2020 03:15 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 03:09 IST
Scotland's Sturgeon lambasts virus-positive lawmaker who took long train journey
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon lambasted one of her lawmakers on Thursday who made a long train journey from London to Scotland despite having received a positive test result for COVID-19.

Margaret Ferrier learned that her test was positive on Monday after she had spoken in Britain's parliament at Westminster. "On Monday evening I received a positive test result for COVID-19. I travelled home by train on Tuesday morning without seeking advice. This was ... wrong and I am sorry," she said in a statement.

She also said it was a mistake to have travelled to London earlier on Monday, after feeling unwell and taking a test for COVID-19 on Saturday. Sturgeon, the Scottish National Party (SNP) leader, slammed Ferrier for her "utterly indefensible" actions.

"It's hard to express just how angry I feel on behalf of people across the country making hard sacrifices every day to help beat COVID," Sturgeon said on Twitter. "The rules apply to everyone and they're in place to keep people safe." The SNP's Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, said earlier that he was suspending Ferrier.

Another SNP lawmaker, David Linden, told the BBC that Ferrier should resign as a member of parliament. Scottish police said Ferrier contacted them on Thursday about her journey after testing positive for the coronavirus.

"We are looking into the circumstances and are liaising with our colleagues in the Metropolitan Police Service," Police Scotland said, referring to London's police force. It is mandatory in England for people to self-isolate if they test positive for COVID-19, with fines of 1,000 pounds ($1,290) for those who breach the rules.

In May, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's most senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, refused to quit after it emerged he had driven 250 miles (400 km) from London to northern England when all but essential travel was forbidden. ($1 = 0.7760 pounds)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

NZ ruling party says to lift barriers for home building, promises cheap housing

New Zealands ruling Labour Party promised to deliver more homes and replace a 30-year-old law blamed for high housing costs and impeding urban development, if it is returned to power in the Oct. 17 election.Labour would repeal and replace t...

Amazon reports over 19,000 U.S. frontline employees had COVID-19

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said more than 19,000 of its U.S. frontline workers contracted the coronavirus this year, or 1.44 of the total, a disclosure sought by labor advocates who have criticized the COVID-19 response by the worlds larges...

Trump cancels Wisconsin rally amid surge in COVID-19 cases

President Donald Trump cancelled a planned appearance in western Wisconsin amid calls from the citys mayor and the states governor, both Democrats, that he not hold a rally due to a surge in coronavirus cases. The director of the La Crosse ...

INSIGHT-Secrecy and speed: Inside Ant Group’s unusual IPO process

Ahead of whats likely to be the worlds largest initial public offering, Chinas Ant Group Co Ltd is asking lead bankers to personally sign confidentiality pacts and pressing some investors to explain why they should be allowed to attend mark...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020