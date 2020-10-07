Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pence, Harris to clash in VP debate amid COVID-19 outbreak at White House

The televised encounter in Salt Lake City, Utah, comes after the Republican president announced last Friday that he had tested positive for the coronarivus amid a White House outbreak. Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, is leading Trump in national polls, including an advantage of 12 percentage points in the latest Reuters/Ipsos survey of likely voters, with less than four weeks until the Nov. 3 election.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 19:54 IST
Pence, Harris to clash in VP debate amid COVID-19 outbreak at White House
Representative Image Image Credit:freevsg.org

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris were set to face off on Wednesday in their only debate, as President Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis and the pandemic continue to roil the U.S. presidential contest. The televised encounter in Salt Lake City, Utah, comes after the Republican president announced last Friday that he had tested positive for the coronarivus amid a White House outbreak.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, is leading Trump in national polls, including an advantage of 12 percentage points in the latest Reuters/Ipsos survey of likely voters, with less than four weeks until the Nov. 3 election. Polls show the race to be closer in some of the election battleground states that could determine the winner. The two campaigns have squabbled over installing barriers on stage between Pence and Harris to guard against infection. Early on Wednesday, television images of the debate stage showed two plexiglass barriers, one adjoining each lectern.

Harris had requested plexiglass shielding. Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller on Monday mocked Harris, saying if she "wants to use a fortress around herself, have at it." Both Pence and Harris, a U.S. senator from California picked by Biden in August as his running mate, tested negative for the coronavirus on Tuesday. Current U.S. government guidelines call for anyone exposed to a person with COVID-19 to quarantine for 14 days regardless of test results.

In a statement, Harris spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said, "If the Trump administration's war on masks has now become a war on safety shields, that tells you everything you need to know about why their COVID response is a failure." With two septuagenarians at the top of the ballot - Trump is 74 and Biden is 77 - the debate could take on greater importance. Pence, 61, and Harris, 55, will seek to demonstrate that they could step into the Oval Office if necessary to lead the country. Pence has been an ardent defender of Trump during his tumultuous presidency.

Trump returned to the White House on Monday after three days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland. It is unclear when he will again be able to campaign. Trump on Tuesday said he looked forward to the Oct. 15 presidential debate, the second of three scheduled encounters with Biden. The pandemic is likely to dominate the Pence-Harris debate. Biden and Harris have made Trump's handling of the public health crisis a central theme of their campaign, blaming Trump for downplaying the health risks and failing to endorse mask-wearing to combat the spread of the pathogen.

Pence, who has headed up the administration's coronavirus task force, can be expected to defend Trump's response to the pandemic, which has killed more than 210,000 Americans and battered the U.S. economy even as other wealthy nations have managed to get it under better control. Viewers will have a constant reminder of the pandemic's effect on daily life. Pence and Harris will be placed more than 12 feet (3.6 meters) apart on stage at the University of Utah, in addition to the plexiglass barrier.

In preparation for the debate, Harris received help from former Democratic presidential primary rival Pete Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who is familiar with Pence's past record when he was governor of the Midwestern state. The debate is unlikely to match the chaos of the first presidential debate last week in which Trump repeatedly interrupted Biden and the two traded insults. Pence, who once hosted a radio show, and Harris, a former prosecutor known for sharp questioning during Senate hearings, are seen as polished communicators.

A Biden campaign official said Harris has prepared for Pence to attack her as too liberal, which would echo Trump's assertion that the moderate Biden would advance a "radical left-wing" agenda if elected president.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Dalit activists seek judicial probe into Hathras incident

Activists of the Dalita Sangharsha Samithi DSS and various like-minded organisations staged a protest here on Wednesday, demanding a judicial probe into the gangrape-murder case at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. The protestors staged the demonst...

Bimbadhar Pradhan appointed secretary general of NHRC

Senior bureaucrat Bimbadhar Pradhan was on Wednesday appointed secretary general of the National Human Rights Commission NHRC, according to a Personnel Ministry order.Pradhan, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, is special secretar...

Head of EU Parliament fisheries committee takes tough line on Brexit deal

A French EU lawmaker who chairs the European Parliaments fisheries committee told Reuters there could be no annual quota negotiation in a trade deal with Britain, sticking to a tough line from Paris that could make a Brexit deal more diffic...

BTIA with EU high priority for India: Goyal

The proposed Broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement BTIA with the European Union is high priority for India, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday. The BTIA is a kind of comprehensive free trade agreement being n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020