Australia nominates finance minister as candidate for OECD head

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 08-10-2020 05:56 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 05:56 IST
Australia has nominated outgoing Finance Minister Mathias Cormann as its candidate for the next secretary general of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday. Cormann will be up against candidates that include U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee, deputy White House Chief of Staff Christopher Liddell.

"We believe the OECD needs the sort of leadership that we think Australia and an Australian can provide," Morrison told reporters in Canberra. "I can think of no finer candidate that Australia can put forward - with his experience."

The OECD is a organisation of countries that works to promote economic growth, prosperity, and sustainable development. Belgium-born Cormann will retire from Australian politics this month after seven years as the country's minister for finance.

Once he has left office, Australia will formally nominate him to lead the OECD, Morrison said. Cormann said he plans to travel to Europe in November to begin lobbying for support. Trade Minister Simon Birmingham will assume the finance portfolio when Cormann leaves parliament.

