Romania recalls its ambassador from Belarus

Romania is recalling its ambassador to Belarus in solidarity with Lithuania and Poland, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday, joining several other states amid continued tensions after Minsk's disputed presidential election. "We decided to recall our ambassador in Belarus for consultations in solidarity with Lithuania and Poland," Aurescu said on Twitter.

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 09-10-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 15:16 IST
Romania is recalling its ambassador to Belarus in solidarity with Lithuania and Poland, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday, joining several other states amid continued tensions after Minsk's disputed presidential election. Belarus has accused its neighbours Poland and Lithuania of meddling in its affairs by hosting exiled opposition leaders and refusing to recognise Alexander Lukashenko's victory in the Aug. 9 poll. Critics said the vote was rigged.

Romania joins Germany, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Bulgaria and Slovakia in recalling its envoy. "We decided to recall our ambassador in Belarus for consultations in solidarity with Lithuania and Poland," Aurescu said on Twitter. "Belarus needs to understand that using diplomatic pressure on EU member states will not help dialogue and will not bring positive results."

