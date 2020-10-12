Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kyrgyz president renews state of emergency in capital after unrest

But his office said Almazbek Orozaliyev, who was appointed to take charge of security in Bishkek during the state of emergency, had asked for the emergency measures to be extended beyond Oct. 21 to further stabilise the capital. Orozaliyev made the request during talks with Jeenbekov that also involved two other senior security officials, the president's office said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 13:26 IST
Kyrgyz president renews state of emergency in capital after unrest

Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov renewed a state of emergency in the capital on Monday after a week of unrest since a contested election.

Pro-Russian leader Jeenbekov appears to have quelled what Moscow last week described as chaos in the Central Asian nation, which hosts a Russian military airbase and is a hub for trade with neighbouring China. But his office said Almazbek Orozaliyev, who was appointed to take charge of security in Bishkek during the state of emergency, had asked for the emergency measures to be extended beyond Oct. 21 to further stabilise the capital.

Orozaliyev made the request during talks with Jeenbekov that also involved two other senior security officials, the president's office said in a statement. Opposition supporters seized government buildings and said they briefly had control of government and security forces last week before clashing with each other.

Jeenbekov ordered troops deployed in Bishkek last week and had his fiercest foes detained. Jeenbekov has yet to confirm a decision by parliament to name a new prime minister but has said he will resign after he does so.

Parliament is yet to confirm his declaration of a state of emergency though he prolonged it to prevent it expiring. Protests broke out in the former Soviet republic of 6.5 million after the Oct.4 parliamentary election, which handed victory to two establishment parties, one of them closely allied with Jeenbekov.

Kyrgyzstan's central election commission annulled the vote two days later and is due to call a new one within weeks.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha reports 2,423 new cases of COVID-19

Odisha has reported 2,423 new cases, taking the total count of people infected with the virus to 2,54,662, said the States Information and Public Relations IPR Department on Monday. As the state recorded 3,342 new recoveries, as many as 2,2...

'Not scared of the virus', Myanmar taxi driver's pilgrimage to a sacred pagoda

Defying the threat of contracting coronavirus and a citywide lockdown, Myanmar taxi driver Ko Naing, 50, still travels each day to pray outside the sacred Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon, the countrys holiest Buddhist site. Im not scared of the ...

Rupee logs 1st drop in four sessions, down 12 paise against USD

The rupee snapped its three-session winning run on Monday, slipping 12 paise to close at 73.28 against the US dollar amid weakening Asian peers against the greenback. Starting off on a bullish note, the Indian currency touched the days high...

IMFL worth Rs 14.28 lakh seized in dry Gujarat, 1 held

Indian-made foreign liquor IMFL worth Rs 14.28 lakh was seized from a concrete mixer truck in Rajkot, some 215 kilometres from here, and its driver held, police said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, Rajkot Crime Branch personnel intercepted ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020