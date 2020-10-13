Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court reinstates Texas governor's order limiting ballot drop sites to one per county

But he subsequently issued a second proclamation limiting counties to a single drop-off site, citing the potential for fraud. The appeals court said the two orders, taken together, represent an expansion, not a restriction, of the right to vote, since Texas typically allows voters to bring mail ballots in person only on Election Day.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 18:10 IST
Court reinstates Texas governor's order limiting ballot drop sites to one per county

A federal appeals court reinstated an order from Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott that limits absentee ballot drop-off sites to only one per county, regardless of population or size, despite opposition from Democrats and voting rights advocates.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals late Monday put on hold a lower court ruling that had blocked Abbott's order from taking effect, finding it would not hinder Texans from exercising their right to vote. The decision means more than a dozen satellite locations in at least two counties will remain shut down: Harris, which includes Houston and has more than 4 million residents, had set up 12 locations, while Travis, which includes Austin, had four.

Voting by mail, and early voting in general, is surging in this election, as voters seek to avoid waiting in lines at polling places amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Nationally, more than 10 million votes have already been cast, a record-shattering pace, according to data compiled by the U.S. Elections Project. President Donald Trump, a Republican, trails in most national polls behind his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump has repeatedly claimed without evidence that mail ballots will lead to fraud. Experts have dismissed that assertion, noting that mail voting is a longstanding feature of U.S. elections, which have historically seen virtually no voter fraud. Republicans and Democrats have been engaged in a multistate legal battle over the rules governing mail-in ballots, including drop boxes.

Texas is one of the few states that does not allow all residents to vote by mail. Only voters who are over 65, away from home on Election Day, ill, disabled or in jail are permitted to cast absentee ballots. In light of the pandemic, Abbott signed an order this summer allowing voters to submit absentee ballots ahead of Nov. 3's Election Day, a first for the state. But he subsequently issued a second proclamation limiting counties to a single drop-off site, citing the potential for fraud.

The appeals court said the two orders, taken together, represent an expansion, not a restriction, of the right to vote, since Texas typically allows voters to bring mail ballots in person only on Election Day. "How this expansion of voting opportunities burdens anyone's right to vote is a mystery," the unanimous three-judge panel wrote. All three judges were nominated to the court by Trump.

In a Twitter post, Abbott wrote, "Critics were clearly clueless about the legality of my action and simply voiced prejudicial political opinions." The state Democratic Party did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In-person early voting in Texas starts on Tuesday.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Slovakia coach tests positive for virus

Slovakia coach Pavel Hapal has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the Nations League game against Israel on Wednesday. The Slovakian Football Association says Hapals assistant, Oto Brunegraf, will be in charge for the match i...

No freedom to speak truth in Congress, alleges Khushbu

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar on Tuesday claimed she was insulted in the Congress and wondered how the grand old outfit could do good for the nation when there was no freedom to speak the truth within the party. A day after joining the BJ...

7th round of Sino-India military talks "positive and constructive": joint statement

The seventh round of military talks between India and China was positive and constructive, and both sides agreed to earnestly implement the understanding reached by their leaders to not turn differences into disputes, a joint statement by t...

Soccer-Bronze returns to England squad for Germany friendly

Right back Lucy Bronze returned to the England squad after missing last months training camp due to an injury as coach Phil Neville named a 28-player squad on Tuesday ahead of the friendly against Germany later this month. Bronze, who signe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020