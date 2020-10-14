Left Menu
Development News Edition

Palace postpones meetings with allies of Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim

Anwar had on Tuesday met with King Al-Sultan Abdullah to prove that he has a "convincing" parliamentary majority to form a new government, sparking a fresh bout of political wrangling just months after Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin rose to the post. In a statement, the top leaders of the opposition Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Amanah said they had initially been summoned for separate audiences with the king.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 14-10-2020 08:31 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 08:31 IST
Palace postpones meetings with allies of Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim

Malaysia's national palace has postponed audiences with the king for allies of opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, senior opposition leaders said on Wednesday, amid a fresh tussle for the country's premiership. Anwar had on Tuesday met with King Al-Sultan Abdullah to prove that he has a "convincing" parliamentary majority to form a new government, sparking a fresh bout of political wrangling just months after Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin rose to the post.

In a statement, the top leaders of the opposition Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Amanah said they had initially been summoned for separate audiences with the king. "However, last night His Majesty's senior private secretary informed us that both sessions with His Majesty have been postponed," read the statement, signed off by DAP Secretary-General Lim Guan Eng and Amanah President Mohamad Sabu.

They did not say if new dates had been set. At a news conference on Monday, Anwar said he had presented documents to the king to prove he had the support of over 120 lawmakers in the 222-seat parliament.

But the palace later said in a statement that Anwar had submitted the number of lawmakers that he said supported him, but not the identities of his supporters. The king plays a largely ceremonial role but he can appoint a prime minister who in his view is likely to command a majority. New governments are usually elected in Malaysia but the king plays a role in certain instances.

Earlier this year, at the height of political wrangling that saw to the collapse of the administration of Mahathir Mohamad, the king appointed Muhyiddin as premier after meeting every member of parliament to learn who they supporters. Critics say Muhyiddin, who has survived on a two-seat parliamentary majority, had stolen power by shifting alliances instead of earning it at the ballot box.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

Videos

Latest News

Biden is the worst candidate in the history of American presidential politics: Trump

US President Donald Trump has described his presidential challenger Joe Biden as the single worst candidate in the history of America, referring to a few recent gaffes of the Democratic leader. Republican incumbent Trump, 74, and challenger...

Park Chan-wook to soon commence shooting for his next

Popular Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook will start filming his next feature later this month. Park is best known for directing cult-hit movies like Oldboy, The Handmaiden and Thirst.The new film, titled Decision to Leave, will feature Chine...

Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12 range

Apple Inc on Tuesday launched its next-generation iPhone 12, with faster 5G connectivity that the Cupertino, California company hopes will spur a wave of upgrades and keep its sales booming through the end of the year. The core of the line-...

In China, Apple's 5G iPhone 12 sparks fever-pitch, but divided reaction

Apples iPhone 12 launch drew mixed reactions in mainland China on Wednesday, with fans cheering a 5G model for their favourite brand while others planned to wait for upcoming devices from local rivals like Huawei Technologies.The much-antic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020