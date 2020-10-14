Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican president's anti-corruption drive buffeted by scandals

Then, in September, a sister-in-law of Lopez Obrador, along with other local officials, resigned from the city hall of his hometown of Macuspana in Tabasco state amid what the opposition allege is a multimillion-dollar embezzlement scandal. "If the president thinks it's enough for him to be honest to end corruption, that's wrong," said Eduardo Bohorquez, director of the Mexican arm of Transparency International.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 16:30 IST
Mexican president's anti-corruption drive buffeted by scandals

Three months after taking charge of a new office created by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to compensate Mexicans for years of public sector embezzlement, its director quit, complaining the organization was tainted by corruption.

The blow to the Institute for Returning to the People What Was Stolen (INDEP) is one of several recent cases to blot Lopez Obrador's image and undercut the message that his December 2018 investiture marked a sea change for a country awash in graft. On Sept. 22, INDEP director Jaime Cardenas submitted his letter of resignation, raising concerns over alleged misuse of proceeds from auctions of stolen assets, and the suspected theft of diamonds, emeralds and sapphires from the institute.

To critics, the exit of his ally Cardenas is a symbol of Lopez Obrador's failure to deliver on his anti-corruption pledge. "Lopez Obrador's anti-corruption drive is much ado about nothing," said Emilio Alvarez Icaza, an independent opposition senator. "It's a great story, and a poor reality."

Downplaying news which could embarrass him, Lopez Obrador routinely dismisses criticism as sour grapes from corrupt opponents, and points to landmark legislation he has passed that strips public servants of prosecutorial immunity. Opinion polls show he has made up ground he lost early in the coronavirus pandemic, lifted by his anti-corruption drive.

Some give him an approval rating of over 60% as he gears up for national, state and municipal elections next June that will determine whether he can keep control of Congress. Under Lopez Obrador, Mexico has moved up eight places in Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index to rank 130 out of 198 countries. Still, in 2019, the number of Mexicans who personally experienced public sector corruption rose 7%, according to the national statistics agency.

Cynicism over politicians is deeply entrenched in Mexico, where an old joke still makes the rounds that Alvaro Obregon, who ruled from 1920-1924, was the country's least corrupt president because he only had one arm with which to steal. 'NOT ENOUGH'

Scandals have also embroiled the families of some of Lopez Obrador's closest allies, including the son of a veteran politician who heads the state-run electricity company. The son, who denies wrongdoing, was in July barred from doing business with the government for overcharging state health authorities for ventilators to battle COVID-19.

In August, videos surfaced of a brother of the president receiving cash in 2015 from a political operator who later won a post in Lopez Obrador's administration. Then, in September, a sister-in-law of Lopez Obrador, along with other local officials, resigned from the city hall of his hometown of Macuspana in Tabasco state amid what the opposition allege is a multimillion-dollar embezzlement scandal.

"If the president thinks it's enough for him to be honest to end corruption, that's wrong," said Eduardo Bohorquez, director of the Mexican arm of Transparency International. In each case, Lopez Obrador, who promised to show family and friends no quarter over corruption, said the revelations had been exploited by hostile media and adversaries to hurt him.

On INDEP, Lopez Obrador vowed to look into any complaints. But he called the resignation of Cardenas a political matter, and said there was "nothing to worry about." He vowed to have the footage of his brother Pio investigated, though no formal proceedings have begun. The cash handovers, Lopez Obrador said, were "contributions" to his political cause and not comparable with previous corruption.

No proceedings have been brought against his sister-in-law Concepcion Falcon, who cited the "ungovernability" of Macuspana in quitting with her fellow councillors. Lopez Obrador verbally attacked the newspaper, Reforma, which publicized the case. Lopez Obrador argues that high-profile prosecutions of ex-officials for corruption show he is "moralizing" public life.

One such prosecution involves Rosario Robles, a former ally accused of misuse of public funds in the last government. Another centers on a former head of state oil firm Pemex, Emilio Lozoya. Robles denies wrongdoing. Lozoya struck a plea bargain and accused his bosses of ordering him to channel bribes to politicians. Lozoya's revelations have kept the spotlight on alleged past misdeeds by top officials and encouraged Lopez Obrador to press for a public vote on putting his predecessors on trial.

Despite concerns that such a referendum risks politicizing the normal passage of justice given that former presidents can already face prosecution, the Supreme Court this month declared it to be constitutional. Lopez Obrador wants the referendum held the day of June's mid-term elections. Even if that is not possible, his agitation over the issue may prove significant.

"Keeping the corruption issue alive is politically beneficial for him," said Carlos Petersen, an analyst at the Eurasia Group, a consultancy. "Lopez Obrador will use (the referendum) to score points before the 2021 elections."

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Khalistani flag hoisting by SFJ: NIA conducts searches at 6 locations in Punjab

The NIA has conducted searches at six locations in Punjabs Ferozpur, Ludhiana and Moga in connection with the hoisting of the Khalistani flag by cadres of the outlawed Sikhs For Justice SFJ organisation on the eve of Independence Day, an of...

Use Mumbai rain water for irrigation, industries: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, suggestingthat rainwater from Mumbai be used for irrigation, supply to industries around the city, and for horticulture in cities like Nashik ...

Goldman Sachs profit nearly doubles on trading surge

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a 94 rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday that swept past estimates, driven by strength in its bond trading business and lower provisions for credit losses.With a 29 jump in trading revenue, Goldman easily ...

Eskom probe leads to four arrests

Members of Parliament have heard how R44.4 million was channelled from Eskoms contractors, through sub-contracted companies, to four Eskom officials in a Special Investigating Unit SIU probe, which has led to four arrests. Briefing the Nati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020