Nitish addresses physical rallies; continues with Lalu bashing

"They don't believe in promoting such people and can't see beyond own wife, sons and daughters," he said taking an apparent dig at the RJD supremo. He listed works done in the state during the last five years under "saat nischay" (seven resolves) of governance and gave vivid account of different programmes his future government would embark on as part of seven resolves-II if voters gave him another chance.

PTI | Jamui | Updated: 15-10-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 19:54 IST
Continuing to hit ground with physical rallies at four places, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Thursday attacked rival RJD, saying unlike them politics was not a "business" for him but a means to serve the people. He also asserted that soon after taking over reins of the state in 2005 the NDA government ended "jungle raj" and established rule of law in the state.

He kept his focus on the RJD which is spearheading Grand Alliance and continued to attack his bete noire Lalu Prasad. Kumar is keeping his campaign narrative around "15 years vs 15 years", appealing voters to compare performance of the NDA and the RJD regimes that spent an equal amount of 15 years.

Highlighting his successive three governments works, kumar who heads the JD(U), promised people that if they gave him another chance he would carry forward the developmental efforts through "Saat Nischay" (seven resolves) part II. Kumar began his election trip Thursday with a real rally at Jamui and then flew to Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura and finished the tours itinerary at Paliganj in the Patna district.

After launching campaign for the current Bihar polls Monday with a virtual rally, Kumar began to hit the ground from Wednesday to reach out to maximum number of voters. The RJD was in power in Bihar from 1990 to 2005. Kumar is at the helm of state affairs since then.

"Unlike them politics is not a dhandha (business) for me but a means to serve the people," Kumar said while addressing a rally in Paliganj in favour of JD(U) nominee Jay Vardhan Yadav,grandson of former union minister Ramlakhan Singh Yadav. Ridiculing RJD rule in the state, he said there was no rule of law at that time and people were scared to venture out of home after sunset.

"Was there a rule of law in those days...after coming to power in 2005 we ended jungle raj and established 'rule of law'," Kumar, the star campaigner of the ruling JD(U), said. Opponents make fun of the RJD regime as "jungle raj" due to bad law and order situation during that time.

Kumar highlighted latest figure of the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) which put Bihar at 23rd position in terms of crime in the country, to drive home his point. Kumar praised Jay Vardhan Yadav for his commitment to work for the masses and said people like him had no place in his previous party.

Around the age of Lalu Prasad's sons, Jay Vardhan Yadav,who became MLA for the first time in 2015 from Paliganj on RJD ticket, had recently crossed over to the JD(U) to seek re- election from the constituency. "They don't believe in promoting such people and can't see beyond own wife, sons and daughters," he said taking an apparent dig at the RJD supremo.

He listed works done in the state during the last five years under "saat nischay" (seven resolves) of governance and gave vivid account of different programmes his future government would embark on as part of seven resolves-II if voters gave him another chance. Seven resolves part I for its 2015-20 term, comprised seven schemes to ensure basic necessities such as supply of piped drinking water, construction of toilets and concrete drains and electricity connection to every household. Most of the projects have been completed.

Its second part will focus on enhancing skill of youths to brighten their jobs prospect, promoting entrepreneurship among women by providing them financial assistance, irrigation facility to every agriculture field and additional health facilities for people and animals. Kumar is seeking fourth straight term on the CM chair in the present election.

While he underscored works done for all sections of the society, Kumar made special mention of programmes launched for the upliftment of women. The NDA government reserved 50 per cent of seats for women in panchayats and urban local bodies and also earmarked 35 per of the state government jobs for them.

"Today Bihar has the maximum number of women in the police force in the country," he added. He made reference of starting bicycle yojna and other programmes to motivate girls to pursue education.

"This year more girls appeared in the matriculation exam than the boys," he said. Kumar also gave account of efforts made to improve green cover in Bihar and environmental campaign through the programme "Jal Jeevan Hariyali Mission".

"Over 3.45 crore new saplings have been planted in the state since 2012 to increase green cover which was less than 12 per cent before that," he said. He talked about sharing Bihar's policy initiatives and sustainable development efforts,including climate resilient agriculture and water conservation, at a climate change programme hosted by the UN Secretary-General on September 24.

Kumar was the only leader from India to participate in the virtual high-level Roundtable on Climate Ambition, hosted by UN chief Antonio Guterres, on the sidelines of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly. A massive human chain spreading in over 18,000 km across the state comprising more than 5.16 crore people was formed on January 19 last in support of "Jan Jeevan Hariyali" programme among others.

Criticising RJD for having no concern for such issues, Kumar said "instead of participating in the people-driven human chain programme for the cause of environment and in support of prohibition and movement against dowry, they threw some of their men who took part in the event." PTI DR SNS SNS.

