JD(U) woman candidate gives birth to baby in midst of

In the midst of electioneering, the JD(U) candidate from Jagdishpur assembly seat Sushumlata Kushwaha delivered a baby girl, drawing rich praise from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday. Located in Bhojpur district, the seat will go to vote on October 28 in the first phase. Impressed by her work as village head, Kumar nominated her for the state assembly election.

He blessed the mother and the newborn child from the dais. Kushwaha is still in a hospital in Patna and could not attend the public meeting of the CM.

Married in 2012, the JD(U) nominee also has a seven year-old daughter. Kushwaha, who headed panchayat in her village, has been made candidate by the Kumar headed party from Jagdishpur assembly seat, which is birthplace of hero of 1857 revolt Babu Kunwar Singh.

She is the lone woman candiate among 18 nominees on the seat, where RJD has fielded its sitting MLA Rambishun Singh Lohia, while Chirag Paswan headed LJP has given ticket to JD (U) deserter and former state minister Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha. Located in Bhojpur district, the seat will go to vote on October 28 in the first phase.

Impressed by her work as village head, Kumar nominated her for the state assembly election. Villagers said earlier women used to keep away from gram sabha meetings but after she became mukhiya, women participate in large number in such meetings to chalk out development work for the area.

