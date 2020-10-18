Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab farmers continue to burn stubble as alternative methods are expensive

Farmers continue to burn stubble in Tarn Taran area of Punjab as they cannot afford the equipment to dispose of stubble.

ANI | Tarn Taran (Punjab) | Updated: 18-10-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 22:37 IST
Punjab farmers continue to burn stubble as alternative methods are expensive
Farmers continue to burn stubble in Tarn Taran (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Farmers continue to burn stubble in Tarn Taran area of Punjab as they cannot afford the equipment to dispose of stubble."Most of the small farmers own 2-3 acres of land and they are not able to get a tractor. How can they buy tools for the straw? Due to the non-availability of a tractor nearby, farmers have no option left other than stubble burning," Krishan Singh told ANI on Sunday.

Singh said that farmers are burning stubble as they are helpless and the government is not helping them. "Burning the stubble is the biggest threat to the farmer's family but we are helpless because the government does not find any concrete solution. Although the government said that according to the Green Tribunal report, the farmers will be given the tools but we did not get anything. The government has also announced that Rs 2,500 will be given as compensation but no farmer has received any compensation," he added.He further said that stubble burning contributes very less to air pollution and major producers of pollution are vehicles and industry. "Union Minister Prakash Javadekar himself has said that stubble burning only contributes to one to two per cent of the pollution while major pollution is produced by the vehicles and industry. Central and State Government can provide relief to farmers if they want to do so," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to deal with Tommy’s foe who betrayed him, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel launches Cong theme song for Bihar polls

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday launched Congress theme song for the Bihar polls at the party headquarters here. The song Bole Bihar Badle Sarkar has been prepared by the partys social media team, a statement from the B...

Tens of thousands rally against Pakistani government

Tens of thousands of opposition supporters rallied on Sunday in the city of Karachi as part of a campaign to oust Pakistans Prime Minister Imran Khan, who they accuse of being installed by the military in a rigged 2018 election.Nine major o...

Schalke apologizes for racist abuse of Dortmund's Moukoko

Schalke has apologized for its fans racist abuse of Borussia Dortmund youth player Youssoufa Moukoko during a match between the rival clubs under-19 sides on Sunday. Derby emotions aside, we completely condemn and oppose such insults, Schal...

Premier Tatar ousts incumbent president in Northern Cyprus vote

Ersin Tatar, prime minister of the breakaway state of North Cyprus, won a presidential election runoff on Sunday with 51.74 of votes, said Narin Ferdi Sefik, head of the electoral board.Tatar, 60, was facing Mustafa Akinci, the 72-year-old ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020