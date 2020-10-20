Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa to be changed soon: BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal

Karnataka Chief Minister will soon be changed as most senior leaders in the state are not happy with BS Yediyurappa, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal has said.

ANI | Vijayapura (Karnataka) | Updated: 20-10-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 17:06 IST
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa to be changed soon: BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal
BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal addressing a public gathering in Vijayapura on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister will soon be changed as most senior leaders in the state are not happy with BS Yediyurappa, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal has said. "Chief Minister will be changed soon as most of the senior leaders in the state are not happy with BS Yediyurappa. PM Modi also said that the next Chief Minister will be from North Karnataka," Yatnal said at a public gathering in Vijayapura on Monday.

He said that Yediyurappa became the Chief Minister after the people of North Karnataka elected 100 MLAs of the BJP to power. "Mandya and other South Karnataka districts didn't make him Chief Minister," Yatnal said. Earlier, eight times MLA and senior BJP leader Umesh Katti had said that he does not want to become a minister in the present government; instead, he wants to become the Chief Minister of Karnataka from North Karnataka region.

Notably, Umesh Katti, Basangouda Patil Yatnal, Murugesh Nirani, Ramesh Katti, CP Yogishwar, Rajugowda and many others had held secret meetings against Yediyurappa leadership at unknown locations in the state multiple times earlier this year. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Railway minister allows women to travel in Mumbai local trains

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday announced that all women passengers will be allowed to travel in local trains in Mumbai and suburbs from Wednesday. Currently, only those engaged in frontline duties and essential staff as categorise...

EIB and Immunic sign €24.5m deal to support development of COVID-19 therapy

The European Investment Bank EIB and Immunic, Inc. Nasdaq IMUX, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today an...

Uttarakhand HC issues notice to Maha Governor Bhagat Koshyari on contempt plea

The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeking his response on a contempt plea for failure to follow a court order to pay market rent for a government bungalow, which was allocate...

Pogba is one of the world's best midfielders, says Thomas Tuchel

Ahead of the Champions League fixture against Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germains PSG coach Thomas Tuchel hailed Paul Pogba, calling him as one of the best midfielders in the world. PSG will host Manchester United in Paris later today t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020