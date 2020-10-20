Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tired of BJP misrule, people self-immolating outside UP assembly: Akhilesh Yadav

Alleging that people are "fed up" with the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said they are "forced" to immolate themselves in front of the state assembly to get justice as their voices are otherwise not heard.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-10-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 18:40 IST
Tired of BJP misrule, people self-immolating outside UP assembly: Akhilesh Yadav

Alleging that people are "fed up" with the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said they are "forced" to immolate themselves in front of the state assembly to get justice as their voices are otherwise not heard. "The people of the state are fed up with the BJP misrule due to which they are forced to immolate themselves in front of state assembly to get justice for themselves. The assembly building and Lok Bhawan have offices of the chief minister, ministers and senior officers but they are not hearing the voice of the common man," Akhilesh said in a statement issued here.

Lucknow's high-security zone of Hazratganj having the state assembly and various ministries located there appear to be fast emerging as a "self-immolation bid point" with three to four protesters trying to resort to this drastic measure on a daily basis, an official here said. Claiming that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has accepted that he has few days left at the helm, Akhilesh said, "The CM has realised that he could not stand in the next assembly polls in UP. That's why he is now busy in Bihar elections to avoid the voice of people emanating from UP." "The people are not heard in districts and due to which harassed people are coming to the state capital and attempting immolation. The BJP leadership is under utter depression as it did not have any scheme for people", he said.

Slamming Adityanath, the SP chief said, "The CM is only taking credit and inaugurating projects initiated during the SP regime. His only work is listing work of SP regime in his name." Regarding the inauguration of OPD services at Super Specialty Cancer Institute here, Akhilesh said it was built during the SP regime and that the government was "sleeping" in the past four years only to put a plaque of its name there. "People's memory is not that weak that they forget so easily that it was SP regime's work. It was inaugurated in SP regime, now what was the need to do it again. Since 2017, they are only now starting OPD services there..." he said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI takes over probe into UP-origin complaint of alleged TRP manipulation

The CBI has registered an FIR into alleged manipulation of Television Rating Points TRP on the basis of a reference from the Uttar Pradesh Police, officials said on Tuesday.&#160; The case, which was earlier registered at Hazratganj pol...

India's Modi says committed to COVID-19 vaccine for all citizens

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government was working rapidly to ensure the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to all citizens once they are available. In his address to the nation, Modi urged Indians to continue wearing m...

UN chief appeals for urgent action to reverse ‘downward spiral’ in Central Sahel

UN agencies report that needs in the border region between Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have reached record levels due to rising violence, insecurity and now the COVID-19 pandemic, creating one of the worlds fastest-growing humanitarian c...

Maha: 78 new cases take Amravati COVID-19 count to 15,599

The number of COVID-19cases in Amravati in Maharashtra increased by 78 to reach15,599 on Tuesday while the death toll was 352 after oneperson succumbed, an official saidHe said 89 people were discharged during the day,taking the overall cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020