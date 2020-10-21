BJP leader Eknath Khadse to join NCP: Maha minister

Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse will join the NCP on Friday, Maharashtra minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil said on Wednesday. "He (Khadse) will join NCP at 2 pm on Friday...this will strengthen the NCP," Patil told reporters here.

Khadse has been sulking since he was made to resign as a minister in the then BJP government in 2016 on allegations of corruption. There were speculations in the last few days that he may quit the BJP and join the Sharad Pawar-led party.