Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi violence: Court dismisses three bail pleas of Tahir Hussain

A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed three bail petitions of former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor, Tahir Hussain, in connection with cases related to the violence that erupted in northeast Delhi in February this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 11:58 IST
Delhi violence: Court dismisses three bail pleas of Tahir Hussain
Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed three bail petitions of former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor, Tahir Hussain, in connection with cases related to the violence that erupted in northeast Delhi in February this year. Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav, while dismissing the bail pleas, said public witnesses in the matters are residents of the same locality and if the accused is released on bail at this stage, the possibility of the accused threatening or intimidating them cannot be ruled out.

"It is noteworthy that at the time of eruption of communal riots in the area(s) of northeast Delhi, the applicant has been in a powerful position and it is prima facie apparent that he used his muscle power and political clout to act as a kingpin in planning, instigating and fanning the flames of the communal conflagration," the court observed. It also noted that besides the aforesaid three matters, the applicant is also an accused in eight other cases related to the northeast Delhi violence.

"Therefore, at this stage, I find that there is enough material on record to presume that the applicant was very well present at the spot of crime and was exhorting the rioters of a particular community and as such, he did not use his hands and fists, but rioters as "human weapons", who on his instigation could have killed anybody," the court observed. Senior advocate KK Manon and advocate Uditi Bali, representing Tahir Hussain, had argued that Hussain was falsely implicated in the matters by the investigating agency and his political rivals with the sole purpose of harassing him by abuse of the machinery of law.

They also argued that the applicant belongs to the Aam Aadmi Party and is a victim of circumstances, as he has been caught up in a political cross-fire and the allegations levelled against him are nothing but a political blame game to malign his image. Hussain has been in judicial custody in the cases since March 16 this year.

Special Public Prosecutor Manoj Chaudhary strongly opposed the bail petitions stating that the Call Detail Records analysis qua the mobile number belonging to the applicant confirms his presence at or around the scene of the crime on the dates of incidents. It was further argued that the applicant cannot claim parity with other co-accused persons in the matter who have been enlarged on bail because the role assigned to him is totally different and distinct from the other co-accused persons, as he is the main conspirator in the case.

Hussain had moved three bail petitions in three different cases related to the northeast Delhi violence including that at Chand Bagh Puliya, wherein a number of houses, shops and public properties were damaged and burnt by the rioters, at Sherpur Chowk, where shops were burnt and at a market near his residence where closed shops were looted by the mob. According to the Delhi Police, Tahir Hussain is one of the prime accused in connection with northeast Delhi violence which raged between February 24 and 26, and in which at least 53 people lost their lives and hundreds of others were injured. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Sunak to adjust course on job support, minister says

British finance minister Rishi Sunak is probably going to adjust course slightly on job support in the face of rising coronavirus cases when he makes a statement to parliament later on Thursday, police minister Kit Malthouse said.Its our du...

I feel blessed to be a part of Durga puja celebration on Mahashashti: PM Modi while inaugurating puja organised by Bengal BJP.

I feel blessed to be a part of Durga puja celebration on Mahashashti PM Modi while inaugurating puja organised by Bengal BJP....

Mine tags made mandatory for vehicles in UP's Meerut to curb illegal mining

In a drive against illegal mining, the district administration has made it mandatory to put mine tags on vehicles registered for transportation of minerals. The mining officer, Subhash Prajapati, informed that it shall be necessary to put a...

S. Korea finance minister loses home as housing policy comes back to haunt

South Koreas finance minister, the architect of rules aimed at protecting tenants and slowing deposit increases, has himself been forced to look for a new home as landlords react to the rules by quickly replacing tenants so they can bump up...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020