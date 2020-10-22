Left Menu
Modi, other leaders greet Amit Shah on his 56th birthday

The prime minister chose him as the home minister in his cabinet after coming to power for a second term. Modi tweeted, "Birthday wishes to Shri @AmitShah Ji. Our nation is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India's progress.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 18:33 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Cabinet colleagues and senior leaders of different parties greeted Home Minister Amit Shah on his 56th birthday on Thursday, with Modi stating that the country is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India's progress. Top brass of the BJP, JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal were among those who offered their wishes to Shah on his birthday.  His efforts to make the BJP stronger are also noteworthy, Modi added.

Shah, who turned 56 on Thursday, was the BJP president for more than five-and-a-half years from 2014, and the party grew by leaps and bounds under him, capturing power in many states and returning to the helm at the Centre in 2019 with a bigger win than 2014. The prime minister chose him as the home minister in his cabinet after coming to power for a second term.

Modi tweeted, "Birthday wishes to Shri @AmitShah Ji. Our nation is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India's progress. His efforts to make BJP stronger are also noteworthy. May God bless him with a long and healthy life in service of India." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Shah has been working with full dedication in strengthening India's internal security and added that he is known for his strong will and hard work.  Shah's Cabinet colleague and former BJP president Nitin Gadkari also wished him a long and healthy life.  BJP president J P Nadda lauded the home minister for his patriotism, dedication, hard work and organisational skill and said he is an inspiration for millions of Indians.  Kejriwal tweeted, "Warm birthday greetings to Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji. I pray for your long and healthy life."  The office of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray also extended birthday wishes to Shah. PTI KR TDS TDS TDS.

