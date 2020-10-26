Left Menu
Interested only in work, not in self-promotion: Nitish Kumar

In a veiled attack at Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that some people are interested in their promotion and not in work.

ANI | Muzzafarpur (Bihar) | Updated: 26-10-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 18:26 IST
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addressing a rally in Muzzafarpur on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

In a veiled attack at Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that some people are interested in their promotion and not in work. Addressing a poll rally at Sakra Vidhan constituency in Muzzafarpur, he said that the crime rate in Bihar has reduced.

"Crime has reduced in Bihar as the state is now at number 23 ranking, according to central government data. We are interested only in work, not in our self-promotion. Some are interested in the promotion and not work. Many people are interested in making statements and promotion. People should see what is there now and what was the condition before," he said "Those who don't have any knowledge or experience, are speaking against me at the behest of their advisors. We are not interested in the campaign, we are concerned about nepotism. We consider whole Bihar as one family but for few, only blood relatives are their family," he added.

Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. The campaigning for the first phase of the high-decibel Bihar Assembly Elections will end today evening.

A total of 71 assembly constituencies spread over 16 districts will go to polls in the first phase of elections on October 28.

