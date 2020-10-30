PM greets people on Milad-un-Nabi

PM greets people on Milad-un-NabiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 09:22 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 09:22 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi and hoped that this day furthers compassion and brotherhood. Milad-un-Nabi marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and it is observed in the month of Rabi' al-awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar.
"Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. Hope this day furthers compassion and brotherhood all across," Prime Minister Modi tweeted. "May everybody be healthy and happy. Eid Mubarak!" he said.
