Mexican president to offer ports chief top security post

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he will offer Rosa Icela Rodriguez, a former journalist who is currently in charge of the country's ports, the post of security minister to replace the outgoing incumbent.

Speaking during a regular morning news conference, Lopez Obrador said he did not yet know whether Rodriguez would accept, because she was still recovering from coronavirus. Rodriguez would face a daunting task, with homicides reaching record levels last year, in spite of Lopez Obrador's pledge to reduce violence when he took office in December 2018.

Security minister Alfonso Durazo is stepping down to run for the governorship of the northern state of Sonora in 2021. Before running the ports, Rodriguez served as interior minister for the local Mexico City government.