Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tribute to his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 12:15 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

"Asato ma sadgamaya. Tamaso ma jyotirgamaya. Mrtyor ma amrtam gamaya. From the false to truth. From darkness to light. From death to life. Thank you Dadi for showing me what it means to live these words," Rahul Gandhi tweeted along with a picture of Indira Gandhi.

Earlier today, Rahul's sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid homage to her grandmother at Shakti Sthal.Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman Prime Minister of India from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.She was shot dead by two of her own bodyguards at her official residence at Akbar Road on October 31, 1984, which led to anti-Sikh riots in several parts of the country. (ANI)

